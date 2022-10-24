BMW’s new XM performance SUV unveiled in September is set to spawn a more powerful range-topping version a year from now.

It will be called the XM Label Red, and BMW has already confirmed its hybrid V-8 will put out 735 hp and 735 lb-ft of torque.

BMW has also confirmed the XM Label Red will be priced from $185,995, up from the standard model which will start at $159,995. The standard model, which will pack 644 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, is also due next fall.

In addition to more power and torque, BMW said the XM Label Red will be further distinguished from the standard model via model-specific paint, wheels, and trim.

2023 BMW XM 2023 BMW XM 2023 BMW XM 2023 BMW XM

The teaser photo shows what appears to be a matte paint finish and red accents on the grille surround, window frame, and wheel spokes. The standard model is expected to offer these elements in neutral colors or gold.

Power in all XM variants comes from a plug-in hybrid system incorporating a newly developed twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8. The engine is mated to a single electric motor integrated with the transmission, in this case an 8-speed automatic. A 25.7-kwh (usable energy) battery pack means around 30 miles of electric range will be possible.

The standard XM is promised to sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds and top out at a governed 155 mph as standard or 168 mph with an available M Driver’s Package. The top speed in electric mode will be 87 mph. Expect the XM Label Red to improve on some of these numbers, particularly the 0-60 mph time.

Production of the XM, including the Label Red, starts next summer at BMW’s plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

