Everrati has added the convertible version of the 964-generation Porsche 911 to its growing fleet of electric conversions.

Rather than stick with the regular body, Everrati also added the car’s wide-body design for some extra drama, not to mention extra performance. With up to 500 hp available, wide tires are a must.

Like all Everrati EV conversions, the 964 Wide Body Cabriolet, as the company refers to its latest offering, starts off with a full inspection and restoration of the original donor chassis.

The company then installs its own in-house developed electric powertrain, the design specifically suited to the model it’s being fitted to in order to best maintain the car’s original driving experience. This primarily comes down to the positioning of components in order to maintain a weight distribution similar to the original.

964-generation Porsche 911 Cabriolet electric conversion by Everrati

Impressively, Everrati designs all of its conversions so the owner, should they desire, have the ability to revert the car back to its original specification.

In the case of the 964 Wide Body Cabriolet, Everrati offers buyers the choice of 440 or 500 hp. The latter sees the car sprint from 0-60 mph in less than four seconds. The battery is a 62-kwh unit that Everrati claims can deliver 200 miles of range.

A range of options are also offered, including adjustable suspension, a carbon-fiber design pack, and a sound generator.

Order books for the 964 Wide Body Cabriolet are now open but the wait for delivery might be a long one. Everrati said demand for popular conversions like the 911 conversion means wait times have stretched to around a year from the point the car is commissioned. The conversion work is handled in California by Aria Group.

