The long road to getting examples of Faraday Future’s FF91 electric crossover into customer hands is almost over. On Wednesday, the company announced pricing and details on the vehicle’s delivery program.

Faraday Future first presented the FF91 at the 2017 CES, and while the exterior design hasn’t changed over the years, the technology, particularly in the area of software, has. As a result, Faraday Future is calling its latest version of the FF91 the FF91 2.0.

It will initially be offered as a flagship model known as the FF91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, priced from a staggering $309,000 before the destination charge. Only 300 will be built for worldwide sale, after which Faraday Future plans to launch less expensive FF91 2.0 Futurist and FF91 2.0 models. The FF91 2.0 Futurist is priced from $249,000, and the price for the FF91 2.0 hasn’t been announced.

In case buyers are worried about depreciation, Faraday Future plans to launch a program that will offer a guaranteed resale value after three years. For the FF91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, the value after three years is currently set at 60% of the sale price, though the company said it will revisit things at the end of 2023.

Faraday Future is accepting pre-orders for the FF91 2.0 Futurist Alliance and FF91 2.0 Futurist via its website or app, which require deposits of $5,000 and $1,500, respectively. The company hasn’t said when pre-orders for the FF91 2.0 will start.

Faraday Future also hasn’t said when deliveries will start, though the company detailed a convoluted three-part delivery program. In the first part of the program, which started on Wednesday, reservation holders are invited to pay the full price for their reserved vehicle, after which they will be trained on how to use it.

The reservation holder will then be able to finally take delivery in the second phase of the program, whose start date hasn’t been announced. It isn’t clear what will occur in the third phase of Faraday Future’s delivery program.

Faraday Future FF91 2.0 Futurist Alliance

At 206.7 inches in length, the FF91 is more than eight inches longer than a Tesla Model X. The flagship version features a three-motor powertrain delivering a maximum 1,050 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 3.0 seconds. A system known as Hyper Multi-Vectoring adjusts the torque level at each wheel. The battery is a 140-kwh unit that delivers an EPA-rated range estimate of 381 miles on a charge.

Faraday Future on Wednesday also announced a subscription-based software system called FF aiHypercar+. Faraday Future was light on details but said the system will offer Internet and personalized AI algorithm services, and will cost $14,900 annually.

Production of the FF91 is being handled at a plant in Hanford, California. If all goes to plan, Faraday Future wants to follow it up with more affordable FF81 and FF71 crossovers.

Related Articles