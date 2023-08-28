Fisker has provided more details on its Force E off-road package designed for the Ocean compact crossover, which the EV startup first announced in May and debuted in August during its inaugural Product Vision Day held in California.

The package is scheduled to be available in early 2024, with pricing information to be released closer to that date.

It includes a number of upgrades designed to ensure the Ocean can handle rough terrain, and buyers will be able to order it together with the vehicle or retrofitted post sale. It will only be available on the Ocean’s range-topping Extreme and One grades initially, with availability on the Ultra grade to be added at a later date.

The upgrades will include a raised suspension, unique dampers, 20-inch wheels shod with 33-inch all-terrain tires, flared wheel arches, front and rear skid plates, and an underbody plate to protect the battery.

Fisker Ocean Force E

A drive mode designed for off-road conditions will also be included, which will be installed via an over-the-air update. And for buyers looking for extra storage space, a roof box will be offered separately.

Development was handled by Magic Works, Fisker’s U.K.-based special projects and personalization department. The same department is working on Fisker’s Ronin convertible.

“Force E is our effort to bring zero-emissions to the off-roading world, so that people who love the outdoors can experience it in a more sustainable way and without the negatives associated with the internal-combustion vehicles that have dominated the segment for decades,” Henrik Fisker, Fisker’s CEO and founder, said in a statement.

Ocean deliveries started in the summer. The crossover is offered in Sport, Ultra, Extreme, and limited-edition One grades, with prices starting at $37,499.

Fisker Ocean Force E

The base front-wheel-drive Sport has a single 275-hp electric motor, enabling it to run from 0-60 mph in 6.9 seconds. Fisker hasn’t provided details on the battery but estimates the EPA-rated range at 250 miles.

At the other end of the spectrum, Extreme (and One) buyers get a 550-hp dual-motor system which cuts the 0-60 mph time to a claimed 3.6 seconds. This grade comes with a 113-kwh battery and has been rated by the EPA at 360 miles of range.

Fisker has yet to provide details on the mid-range Ultra grade.

