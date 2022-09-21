Fisker on Tuesday announced Wallbox as its official partner for home charging equipment.

The two companies will start by offering Fisker Ocean electric SUV owners Wallbox home chargers for purchase through the Fisker website in the United States, Canada, and Europe, Fisker said in a press release.

Fisker Wallbox home charger

Wallbox will market its Pulsar Plus charger to North American Fisker owners, and the Pulsar Max to European owners, according to Fisker. That will include Fisker branding, as well as home installation services, which will be provided by Wallbox in Europe and by Wallbox-owned COIL in North America.

The Fisker Ocean is scheduled to start production at contractor Magna’s facility in Graz, Austria, on November 17, 2022. The company expects Wallbox chargers to be available to Fisker customers in the U.S., Canada, and Europe around that time. The European launch will include Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, with pricing for all markets to be announced at a later date.

2023 Fisker Ocean

Fisker already claims to have sold out two versions of the Ocean lineup, and it’s currently looking at ways to expand production. The Ocean’s $37,499 base price may help leave more money for setting up a home charger. Buyers may also qualify for incentives on home charging equipment and should check when planning their setup.

As with other automakers that have tried to coordinate home charging for owners, Fisker likely hopes the Wallbox partnership will help customers get the most out of their EVs. Studies have shown that households with an installed wallbox are more satisfied with the EV experience.

