Genesis is the latest in a long line of automakers to reveal a concept for the “Gran Turismo” video game series.

The automaker used the past weekend’s Gran Turismo World Series World Finals in Barcelona, Spain, to debut the X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo concept as a full-scale model and confirm its availability in the video game starting in January.

The concept, which envisions a hypercar packing 1,071 hp, is part of the Vision Gran Turismo series, a challenge put forward to car design teams around the world early last decade by Kazunori Yamauchi, the creator of Gran Turismo. His challenge was for design teams to come up with the ultimate grand tourer. While most of the resulting concepts have been too wild for production, some have influenced the designs of production-bound models.

The X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo is unlikely to make it into production, but it demonstrates the flexibility of Genesis’ current design language, and may preview design elements and technology destined for future showroom-bound models, including potentially a rumored flagship EV.

The concept is no EV, though. Genesis says it features a hybrid powertrain comprised of a V-6 engine in a front-midship position and a single electric motor. The peak output of 1,071 hp is generated by the V-6 delivering a peak 870 hp and the electric motor, in this case a lightweight design by Mercedes-Benz-owned Yasa, delivering the remaining 201 hp. Mounting of the electric motor and which wheels are doing the driving weren’t mentioned.

Beyond the powertrain, the concept also introduces a new take on Genesis’ crest grille design, where the grille links up with the lights. The lights, in this case the familiar double bar motif found on current Genesis cars, then wrap around to the sides of the car and extend to the front fenders. The rest of the body has been shaped to maximum aerodynamic properties, with Genesis quoting a drag coefficient of 0.34.

Genesis envisions carbon fiber for much of the construction, including in the cabin which relies on padded areas with quilted detailing wherever the occupants would come into contact with a surface. Digital screens are found on the steering wheel hub and dash, and the latter displays infotainment content as well as footage filmed by cameras replacing the side mirrors.

