The Dodge Charger and Challenger are ending production after the 2023 model year, and Dodge is celebrating their long and healthy runs with seven limited-edition models. To help buyers find and purchase them, as well as any 2023 Charger or Challenger, Dodge has built the Last Call Horsepower Locator, which shows inventory of the remaining gas-powered muscle cars at Dodge dealers, the company announced on Thursday.

Dodge is stocking the models with its top 500 dealers based on sales volume, and each will get six to12 cars. The top 200 dealers will get 12 cars, the next 100 will get nine, and the next 200 will get six.

Starting immediately, customers can find the Horsepower Locator at DodgeGarage.com. There they can search for their desired Charger or Challenger at dealerships by ZIP code, special-edition model, and trim level. The system will tell potential buyers which dealers have specific vehicles; buyers will have to make a deal with that dealer.

Dodge launches Last Call Horsepower Locator

The system could pit customers against each other and create a bidding war for specific cars or trim levels, especially the seven models Dodge is rolling out for 2023. So far, six of those special editions have been revealed, and the seventh, which promises even more horsepower than the Challenger Redeye’s 797 hp, will be announced later.

“Dodge has been building special-edition muscle cars for the last decade, and we have yet to find an allocation methodology that satisfies everyone. Our new Last Call Horsepower Locator isn’t going to satisfy everyone either, but it’s our attempt to take the mystery out of it,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. “We’re making the process as transparent as possible, giving enthusiasts the power to search for each 2023 model and trim level allocated to each dealer.”

On a call with Motor Authority, Kuniskis added: “I think that helps the supply and demand equation of the pricing model. Will it fix it? No. But we think it’s a good attempt to be transparent and help the customers.”

Tim Kuniskis

Dodge will update the Horsepower Locator every weekday, so interested buyers can peruse the latest inventory.

With its announcement, Dodge also revealed pricing for the limited edition cars and for the 2023 Charger and Challenger lineups. Prices are as follows, each including a $1,595 destination charge:

–Challenger Shakedown Special Edition $65,195

-Challenger Shakedown Widebody Special Edition $69,085

–Charger Super Bee Special Edition $63,400

-Charger Super Bee Widebody Special Edition $68,895

–Challenger Scat Pack Swinger Widebody Special Edition $67,785

-Charger Scat Pack Swinger Widebody Special Edition $71,285

–Charger King Daytona Special Edition $100,015

–Challenger Black Ghost Special Edition $100,910

Prices for the standard-line models range from $32,140 for the Challenger SXT to $88,535 for the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak Widebody. Those prices match the latest published prices for the 2022 versions.

Dodge is also expanding its SRT Jailbreak offerings for 2023. The Jailbreak designation unlocks additional color combinations and eliminates ordering restrictions on exclusive content. The idea began with the Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, but now it will be open to all Challenger and Charger SRT vehicles, except the limited edition models and the Challenger SRT Super Stock.

Every 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger will get a “Last Call” underhood plaque to commemorate the cars’ final production year.

