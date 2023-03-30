The Easter Jeep Safari is an annual celebration of the past and future of the Jeep brand. Each year, Jeep presents a series of concepts that explore new ideas for possible new model variants, new aftermarket parts, and what can be done with existing aftermarket parts.

Early Thursday, Jeep presented its seven concept vehicles for 2023, including five that explore the brand’s past and future and two more that show off ideas inspired by the wide array of Jeep Performance Parts. All of the concepts are drivable and some of Jeep’s ideas could see production. They’ll be shown off at the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari taking place in Moab, Utah, from April 1-9. Here’s a breakdown of each.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Concept Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Concept

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Concept



This concept is a serious off-roader with flair. It features a new as-yet unnamed magenta color that’s a follow-up to the Tuscadero pink Jeep introduced a few years ago. Jeep says it’s more intense and looks purple indoors and bright pink in the sun. It’s offset by gloss-black accents. The custom interior has a fur-lined glovebox because why not.

The off-roading features include 37-inch BFG mud terrain tires on AEV beadlock wheels, an AccuAir suspension (available for the Wrangler and Gladiator) that can raise the ground clearance between 1.5 and 5.5 inches, AEV bumpers and spare tire carrier, and a Warn Zeon winch. Half doors and a power top are also used for greater access to the outdoors.

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept



This marks the third iteration of a battery electric Wrangler, thus the name. Jeep calls it a laboratory on wheels. Magneto first appeared in 2021, and each year Jeep has upped the power. Magneto 3.0 features a more efficient axial flux motor that produces 285 hp in its standard mode (the same as the V-6 it originally replaced in 2021) and 650 hp in a “full beans” mode. Torque increases from a max of 273 lb-ft in 2021 to 850 lb-ft last year to 900 lb-ft this year. Magneto 3.0 keeps a 6-speed manual transmission from the Hellcat Challenger, though it has been beefed up to handle the torque of the upgraded electric motor. It all rides on beefy front and rear axles, which are Dynatrac ProRock 60 and ProRock 80 units, respectively.

Sitting up front where the engine would be, the motor shows under a clear cover on the hood. Batteries are scattered throughout the Wrangler platform, and Jeep says the concept has 20% more range and energy this year, though range isn’t the point of the concept. The vehicle also has a selectable regen switch and offers a one-pedal setting that acts like 4WD Lo and allows for more precise control when driving off-road.

The 40-inch tires on 20-inch wheels would certainly hinder range but improve off-road capability. The body also has some modifications this year. The two-door’s door openings have been pushed back 6.0 inches for easier exit and entry, the B-pillars were moved back 2.4 inches to fit a custom roll bar, the front fenders were extended 2.0 inches rearward, and the windshield was laid back 12 degrees for a chopped look.

Jeep says this is the last version of Magneto.

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept 1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept



This resto-mod is a 1978 Cherokee body adapted to a Wrangler Rubicon 4xe chassis and fitted with 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 mud terrain tires. The modern underpinnings include the 4xe powertrain, which consists of a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and two electric motors to make 375 hp. The body was modified to fit the chassis, to work with the big tires, and to improve the overall look. It uses the Wrangler Rubicon’s metal bumper with a winch, and the tires are mounted on ’70s-style slotted mags but in a modern 17-inch size.

While it’s new underneath, it keeps a 1970s vibe inside with an 8-track hi-fi player, a “secret stash” box, a graffiti painting on the roof, and a retro look for its custom interior. It only seats two and has a roll bar.

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept



This is Jeep’s fourth concept with the aim of removing weight, after Pork Chop in 2011, Stitch in 2013, and 4-Speed in 2021. It’s based on a four-door Rubicon but gets a new body that turns it into a small two-door pickup truck, or a Scrambler in Jeep parlance. Carbon fiber was used for the hood, front flares, rear quarter panels, and roof, and the rear of the vehicle and tailgate came from the Gladiator, though the rear fender flares were widened. Like the Magneto, the Scrambler 392 Concept has a windshield that’s laid back 12 degrees for a chopped-top look. It’s painted Sublime green.

This concept also uses the AccuAir suspension with adjustable ride height. Its 40-inch tires on 20-inch wheels certainly don’t offset any of the 375 pounds Jeep took out of the vehicle. The interior gets a custom look with blue plaid seat inserts, but it loses the rear seats, carpet, and trim to save weight. More weight was saved by removing the power hardtop and doors. With its lighter weight, the standard 470 hp from the 6.4-liter V-8 (392 cubic inches) should make this one fast off-roader.

Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept



The first Grand Wagoneer to appear at the Easter Safari is an overlanding concept that the brand also referred to as Camp Lux. The full-size SUV sports radiused and flared wheel openings to fit 35-inch BFGoodrich mud terrain tires that provide a 1.5-inch lift. Under the hood sits the high-output 510-hp version of the Hurricane twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6. The exterior sports custom front and rear fascias and Industrial Green paint with gunmetal accents. Up front, it’s outfitted with a Warn winch and laser lights.

The draw is the solar-powered RedTail Overland Skyloft camper tent with heating, air conditioning, lighting, internet connectivity, a 6-foot mattress for two, and an exterior ladder. To make way for it, Jeep removed the second- and third-row seats, replaced the interior carpet with a bedliner material, used bedliner material on the roof as well, and repurposed the rear sunroof to act as a trap door to get into the camper tent. The tent itself is hard-sided carbon fiber on one side and has glass windows.

The interior is also part of the overlanding lifestyle. The SUV retains the rear entertainment system, and occupants can watch it in comfort from a pair of beanbag chairs. Jeep also adds a plush throw rug, pillows, and ambient interior lighting.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept



The Sideburn Gladiator was built to show off Jeep Performance Parts. It’s buttressed up front by a headlight and grille guard that folds down to act as a bench, and it’s packaged to work with a Warn winch. The doors are replaced with half-doors, and 11.0-inch TYRI rectangular LED lights sit on the windshield header. A 2.0-inch lift kit with Bilstein remote-reservoir shocks improves off-road capability and makes room for 37-inch BFGoodrich tires.

The bed has a concept Gladiator sport bar made from carbon fiber and steel. The bar has bed steps on each side and incorporates a mid-shelf with tie-downs to store boxes, plus T-track rails on top to mount bikes or kayaks. Also found in the bed are Molle panels for storage, RotoPaX containers for liquid storage, a mount for a 37-inch spare tire, and a new tailgate. Jeep even includes sideburn badges for the concept.

The interior is upholstered in Viennese Replicate (red-brown) nappa leather to contrast with the Solar Flash Yellow body. Power comes from Jeep’s 285-hp 3.6-liter V-6.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept



The Departure is a Wrangler Rubicon 4xe with flat fenders that increase clearance for the 37-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. It also has rock rails, a Warn winch, Molle panels in the rear, the 11.0-inch TYRI lights, a headlight/grille guard, and 2.0-inch lift kit from the Sideburn.

It uses Jeep Performance Parts’ available tube doors and has a matching tube tailgate. The tailgate has front or rear facing positions. When facing rearward, the spare sits high so it doesn’t interfere with the departure angle, and facing the spare forward actually improves the departure angle.

Inside, it’s upholstered in Katzkin leather in light Acorn Squash and darker Carnegie Hall brown colors. It also has an easily washable vinyl floor with drains and a task bar on the dash to mount a phone, GoPros, or dash cams. The Departure sports Dark Harbor blue paint.

