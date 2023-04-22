Mercedes-Benz has revealed a limited-edition version of its EQS electric hatchback that dials up the luxury factor.

The EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition arrives at U.S. dealerships this spring, bringing with it hand-crafted elements. It will be available in the EQS 580 4Matic and AMG EQS grades, but not the lower-level EQS 450+ and EQS 450 4Matic.

Most of the attention went to the interior, which gets hand-stitched nappa leather for the seats, steering wheel, center console, lower dashboard, and door panels. The seats also get microfiber pillows for their headrests, while the center console has chrome “Manufaktur” lettering. EQS 580 4Matic models also include a key fob in gloss black or rose gold.

Four color combinations are available, two for each model. The EQS 580 4Matic is available with Silicon Gray paint and Mystic Red leather or Rubellite Red Metallic with Deep White leather. The AMG EQS can be had in Night Black Magno or Kalahari Gold Magno, both with Deep White leather. A custom paint process is used for the exterior colors, according to Mercedes.

Mercedes-Benz EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition

Manufaktur is the name for Mercedes’ personalization division, which provides more choices of exterior color and interior trim materials beyond the standard selections. Originally called Designo Manufaktur, it’s been available on the G-Class for several years. Mercedes expanded availability to other models, including the S-Class, CLS-Class, and AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, in 2021, saying at the time that it would continue expanding the program to other models in the future, including the EQ line. Now that’s finally happening.

Only a limited number of EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition sedans will be sold in the U.S., but Mercedes didn’t specify how many, or how much they would cost. It also remains to be seen whether other EQ models will get the Manufaktur treatment, although the recent launch of the Maybach EQS 680 SUV does add a more exclusive version of that model.

Related Articles