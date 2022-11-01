Volkswagen updated the Jetta GLI for 2022, and the automaker used the SEMA show currently underway in Las Vegas to present a concept version packed with performance upgrades.

Aptly named the Volkswagen Jetta GLI Performance concept, the show car’s design references elements from Jetta GLIs of the past while also highlighting the tuning potential of the latest compact sedan.

For the build, VW started with the Jetta GLI with the Autobahn trim level and a 6-speed manual transmission. It then installed pumped-up fenders that added 0.8 inches to the width of the car, resulting in an impressive stance. Custom fascias and side skirts were added to join up the fenders.

Filling the fenders are 20-inch GRZ wheels from Rotiform, and these feature custom aerodisc covers. For anyone looking to replicate the look, VW said Rotiform will make the concept’s aerodisc graphics available for download.

Volkswagen Jetta GLI Performance concept

Under the hood, the Jetta GLI’s 2.0-liter turbo-4 was enhanced with a RacingLine power upgrade that lifted output to 350 hp and 372 lb-ft of torque, up from the stock 228 hp and 258 lb-ft. To handle the extra power, a performance clutch was added to the factory manual transmission.

A series of RacingLine chassis upgrades complement the extra power. These include a performance brake kit with 15.0-inch carbon-ceramic discs, a track-tuned coil-over suspension, and underbody braces for increased rigidity.

Inside the cabin, the designers added Recaro Pole Position ABE bucket seats up front. They feature custom trim with a pattern VW calls Texagon.

VW hasn’t said whether it plans to offer any of the upgrades or similar items through its dealers.

