Denmark’s Zenvo has returned with a new hypercar developed from the ground up.

It’s called the Aurora, and there’s both track-focused Agil and grand touring Tur versions.

The car is the successor to Zenvo’s TS line of hypercars, whose production ended last year with the TSR-GT. It ups the performance via the tried-and-tested method of more power and less weight.

While Zenvo’s previous cars have relied on V-8 engines, the Aurora switches to a new V-12 hybrid powertrain developed in partnership with Mahle. The V-12 is a quad-turbocharged 6.6-liter unit that generates a peak 1,250 hp on its own and is able to rev to 9,800 rpm.

It’s mid-mounted in the Aurora and paired with a single electric motor in the Agil version for a combined output of 1,450 hp. The electric motor and an electronic differential are integrated with a 7-speed transmission, and drive is sent to the rear wheels only in the Agil.

The Tur version adds two more electric motors at the front axle to form an all-wheel-drive system and take the combined output to a staggering 1,850 hp. Zenvo said the transmission features unique tuning for each model to suit their different aims. The two models also have unique engine mapping for the same reason.

According to Zenvo Chief Commercial Officer Jens Sverdrup, a lot of work focused on the integration between the V-12 and electric motors to deliver a car that has the instant acceleration common to electric vehicles coupled with the linear power delivery of a naturally aspirated engine.

Performance estimates include 0-62 mph acceleration of 2.3 seconds and a top speed of 280 mph for the Tur, and corresponding numbers of 2.5 seconds and 227 mph for the Agil. The Agil’s numbers are down due to its lower hp rating and drag-inducing aerodynamics, though it’s likely the quicker version around a racetrack.

Zenvo Aurora’s central structure

The Aurora’s powertrain sits in a full carbon-fiber chassis with a modular design. Referred to as the ZM1, the chassis uses carbon fiber not only for the passenger cell but also the front and rear subframes, in essence creating one giant composite component. Not only is such a design extremely rigid, it’s also extremely light, with Zenvo quoting a weight of less than 265 pounds. It’s also very safe, as it integrates energy absorbing crash structures similar to F1 cars.

The low weight of the chassis has been essential in Zenvo achieving a claimed dry weight of 2,866 pounds for the Agil, which rises to 3,197 pounds for the Tur due to the added drivetrain components.

The chassis is built by Managing Composites, the company that also supplies the chassis for Hispano-Suiza’s Carmen electric grand tourer. It’s exposed in many areas, both inside and out, a bit like a motorcycle. Even the seats are directly mounted onto the chassis.

The suspension consists of pushrods up front and double wishbones in the rear, and like the chassis, Zenvo designers have ensured that elements of the suspension are visible on the car.

Zenvo Aurora Tur

Other features include carbon-ceramic brake rotors and center-lock wheels (20 inches front and 21 inches rear) wrapped in the choice of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 or Cup 2R tires. The tires measure 265/35 up front and 325/30 at the rear.

Production will be capped at 100 units, split evenly between the Agil and Tur versions, and Zenvo said the Aurora will be certified for worldwide markets, meaning it will be street-legal in the U.S.

Production will start at Zenvo’s headquarters in Præstø, Denmark, in 2025, with deliveries to start the following year. Prices haven’t been revealed.

