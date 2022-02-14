Springfield Baptist Church continues to serve as a pillar for civil rights in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Here is a look inside a Greenville County church that has been a pivotal marker in civil rights history. In fact, it’s one of the oldest black Baptist congregations in the county.

If walls could talk, these ones would have a lot to say about civil rights, equality and justice.

“A lot of things happened here at Springfield Baptist Church, that’s where people met. The only place blacks could meet was a church,” said Dr. John H. Corbitt with Springfield Baptist Church.

You’ll find Dr. John H. Corbitt’s picture there. A man who has been a part of that fight for decades.

“All the city council was white, all the county council was white, all the legislation was white, we had no representation,” Dr. Corbitt told 7 News.

He joined the church in 1974. Two years after it burned down. The cause of the fire, never confirmed.

This congregation has served as a focal point for civil rights since its founding during the civil war era.

The first pastor, a former slave.

It became a headquarters for the civil rights movement in Greenville during the 60’s. Also, the place where the Greenville branch of the NAACP and Greenville Urban League were organized.

Civil rights icons are no stranger to the sanctuary.

“Jackie Robinson came to Greenville to speak at an event at Springfield Baptist Church, he came to the old airport downtown and was mistreated at the airport. So some students gathered here including Rev. Jesse Jackson who was a young man at that time. They marched to the airport, to integrate the airport,” Dr. Corbitt explained.

Just like Pastor Corbitt is no stranger to them.

“I went to the march in Washington with Dr. King in 1963, I was right in front of him when he made his speech,” said Corbitt.

His voice for standing up for what’s right, still echoing today in the walls of this historic house of prayer.

That fight for equality though, he told 7NEWS, still far from over.

“The black unemployment is higher than whites, the prison population is way out of proportion to the population, so we’re still not equal,” Corbitt told us.

That’s why artifacts like the bell from their former steeple, are so important to Pastor Corbitt, reflecting on the past while having faith in what’s ahead.

“We’re gonna have faith that the good lord will bless us and keep us going.”

What’s next for the congregation at Springfield Baptist Church, they are going to keep doing what they have been for over the last 150 year, serving their community.

Corbitt told 7NEWS they’re hoping they can do that again with more in-person events soon, once things get better with the pandemic.

Dr. Corbitt did retire after 37 years with Springfield Baptist Church and came back. He has been serving as the interim pastor as the search for another one continues.