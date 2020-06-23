TV   INTERNET   SEARCH   SOCIAL   OTT   EMAIL

Broadcast TV Advertising

WSPA-TV (CBS) 7News and Carolina's Family is South Carolina’s Most Watched Station in the Spartanburg-Greenville-Asheville-Anderson market.

We serve nearly 800,000 households and 900,000 viewers over 18 years old in the 38th largest television market in the U.S.

We offer several broadcast advertizing options including:

  • Commericals
  • News, Weather and Sports Sponsorships
  • Product and Service appearances on Your Carolina

WSPA airs 9 hours of dominant local news programming each weekday and provides the market’s only locally produced daily talk / entertainment show, “Your Carolina with Jack and Meagan”, along with a host of top rated syndicated and CBS Network programs.


HIT PRIMETIME SHOWS

Young Sheldon
Criminal Minds
Survivor
60 Minutes
Big Brother
Blue Bloods
NCIS
FBI

DAYTIME

Let's Make a Deal
The Price is Right
The Young & the Restless
The Bold & the Beautiful
The Talk
Judge Judy

7NEWS

Carolina Morning 4:30 - 9
7News @ Noon
Carolina's Family @ 4
7News 5 - 6:30
7News @ 7
7News @ 11

Take a tour of all the products and services we have to offer or select a product below to learn more.

CONTINUE TOUR CONTACT US

TV

6 hours of dominant local news programming each weekday, Your Carolina and CBS Network Programs

LEARN MORE
Internet

Video & Mobile Marketing | Behavioral & Contextual Targeting | Geofencing | Site Re-Targeting

LEARN MORE
Social

Target your advertising to the people on social media who care about your product category or service in your area. We can help with your content and strategy

LEARN MORE
SEARCH

Is your website set up as well as it could be for search? We can help optimize your site and target search terms on Google with AdWords

LEARN MORE
OTT

Get your advertisement on streaming networks like Roku and Hulu

LEARN MORE
EMAIL

Get your message out with email blasts. Custom made your message and brand.

LEARN MORE

Broadcast TV Advertising with WSPA