Broadcast TV Advertising with WSPA

WSPA-TV (CBS) 7News and Carolina's Family is South Carolina’s Most Watched Station in the Spartanburg-Greenville-Asheville-Anderson market.

We serve nearly 800,000 households and 900,000 viewers over 18 years old in the 38th largest television market in the U.S.

We offer several broadcast advertizing options including:

Commericals

News, Weather and Sports Sponsorships

Product and Service appearances on Your Carolina

WSPA airs 9 hours of dominant local news programming each weekday and provides the market’s only locally produced daily talk / entertainment show, “Your Carolina with Jack and Meagan”, along with a host of top rated syndicated and CBS Network programs.

HIT PRIMETIME SHOWS

Young Sheldon Criminal Minds

Survivor 60 Minutes

Big Brother Blue Bloods

NCIS FBI

DAYTIME

Let's Make a Deal The Price is Right

The Young & the Restless The Bold & the Beautiful

The Talk Judge Judy

7NEWS

Carolina Morning 4:30 - 9 7News @ Noon

Carolina's Family @ 4 7News 5 - 6:30

7News @ 7 7News @ 11

Take a tour of all the products and services we have to offer or select a product below to learn more.