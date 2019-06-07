Channel 7 & 62 signal troubleshooting

We’re making some changes that unfortunately have adversely affected some our viewers’ ability to receive CW62 and WSPA 7News Carolina’s Family.

You still can stream new episodes of CW62s shows on CW’s website and 7News newscasts and Carolina’s Family entertainment on our website.

Thank you for your patience.

HAVING ISSUES?

The transmitter has moved. You may have to adjust your antenna and rescan. Make sure you antenna can receive VHF. WYCW has moved. You will need to rescan your TV, but it is still on 62.1 If you received channel 7 via 62.2 because you could not receive 7.1 – you may not be able to receive a signal from the new transmitter. See the map below to see if you will need an outdoor antenna now or if you won’t be able to get it. We no longer carry MeTV.

Here is a list of the following channels we carry.

7.1 – WSPA

7.3 – Ion TV

62.1 – WYCW

62.3 – Get TV

This is a signal map used with permission from RabbitEars. You can go to the website and see an interactive map. You will be able to zoom in to your neighborhood to see if you will need an indoor or outdoor antenna and how difficult it may be to get a signal.

Map Legend – Signal Difficulty with Antenna Type

Easy Indoor Easy Outdoor Medium Indoor Medium Outdoor Hard Indoor

CLICK HERE FOR INTERACTIVE MAP

This is the contour map of an additional translator on Paris Mountain that is now active. CLICK HERE FOR INTERACTIVE MAP

Credit: RabbitEars

