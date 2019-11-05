ACC releases full 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its full 2019-20 men’s basketball conference schedule – featuring the ACC’s first-ever 20-game conference slate.

The regular season opens with seven league matchups on November 5 and 6. All four games will be shown on the ACC Network.

Nov. 5

  • Louisville at Miami – 6:30 p.m.
  • Georgia Tech at NC State – 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 6

  • Notre Dame at North Carolina – 7 p.m.
  • Virginia at Syracuse – 9 p.m.

Greensboro Coliseum will host the 2020 New York Life ACC Tournament March 10-14.

