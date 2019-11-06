Clemson transfer Honor denied waiver

Clemson transfer Nick Honor has been denied a waiver to play immediately, Clemson reported Wednesday afternoon

“Obviously we are disappointed in the decision from the NCAA to deny Nick the opportunity to play this season. He was an integral part of our team at the World University Games this past summer. I know our fans will enjoy watching him next season,” Tigers head coach Brad Brownell said in a statement.

Honor led Fordham in scoring last season with 15.3 points per game as a freshman and 2.9 assists per game.

He’ll have three years of eligibility beginning next season.