Report Closed Captioning Issue

To report Closed Captioning Problems, Issues or Concerns, please contact our Captioning Hotline by e-mail, Fax or Phone:

E-Mail: captioning.hotline@wspa.com

Fax: 804-887-7070

Phone: 888-812-9801

Please include station or market information.

We will make every effort to investigate your inquiry within 1 business day.

To submit written issues, complaints or concerns, please contact the following:

Charlie Wofford

Chief Engineer

WSPA-TV

250 International Dr.

Spartanburg, SC 29303

Phone: 864-587-4450

Fax: 864-595-4639

E-Mail: captioning.complaint@wspa.com

Before submitting a formal written complaint, we recommend you first contact our captioning hotline. We may be able to resolve your issue immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.