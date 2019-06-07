Closings Get On List



Get On The Closings List

Would you like your organization to display in our list of area closings during winter weather?

If you are not registered with our closing and delay system and would like to be added you will need to register by filling out the form below.

DO NOT CALL THE STATION TO REGISTER

Lost your ID or Password? CLICK HERE

Your info will be MAILED to you.

Do not call the station for your login. We do not give out this information to prevent malicious and false closings. NO EXCEPTIONS.

IMPORTANT – We DO NOT accept closing or delay STATUS UPDATES through this form.

CLICK HERE FOR CLOSINGS LOGIN

Use your ID code and Password in our automated phone system or web interface.

Closing information will NOT be accepted in any other way – NO EXCEPTIONS

Fill out the form to register to be in our closings system on air and online.

A packet with credentials will be MAILED to you. This may take a couple of weeks.

PLEASE LIST YOUR MAILING ADDRESS IF DIFFERENT FROM YOUR STREET ADDRESS.