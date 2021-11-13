Adams leads The Citadel past Wofford 45-44 in OT

College Football

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
wofford-football_79086

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaylan Adams threw for two touchdowns and ran for two and Dominick Poole broke up a two-point conversion pass in overtime and The Citadel edged Wofford 45-44 in the battle for the Big Dog Trophy.

Adams opened the overtime with a 13-yard scamper but the Terriers came right back to score when Peyton Derrick dumped off a pass to Ryan Ingram for a 23-yard answer.

But Wofford elected to go for two and Poole knocked down the slant pass. Wofford led 28-17 at halftime but couldn’t stop the relentless ground game of The Citadel in this in-state rivalry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store