Adams leads The Citadel past Wofford 45-44 in OT

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaylan Adams threw for two touchdowns and ran for two and Dominick Poole broke up a two-point conversion pass in overtime and The Citadel edged Wofford 45-44 in the battle for the Big Dog Trophy.

Adams opened the overtime with a 13-yard scamper but the Terriers came right back to score when Peyton Derrick dumped off a pass to Ryan Ingram for a 23-yard answer.

But Wofford elected to go for two and Poole knocked down the slant pass. Wofford led 28-17 at halftime but couldn’t stop the relentless ground game of The Citadel in this in-state rivalry.