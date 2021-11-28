AP source: Florida to hire Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier to be its next head football coach

Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier is congratulated by Louisiana-Monroe Offensive Coordinator Rich Rodriguez after Louisiana-Lafayette won 21-16 in an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — An AP source says Florida is hiring Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier to be its next head football coach.

Napier, a former Furman Paladin, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Clemson from 2003-2004. He then spent the 2005 season as a quarterbacks coach at South Carolina State before returning to the Tigers as an assistant coach from 2006-2010.

Following several stints as an assistant at Alabama, Colorado State, Florida State and Arizona State he became the head coach at Louisana-Lafayette in 2018.