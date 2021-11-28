AP source: Florida to hire Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier to be its next head football coach

College Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier is congratulated by Louisiana-Monroe Offensive Coordinator Rich Rodriguez after Louisiana-Lafayette won 21-16 in an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — An AP source says Florida is hiring Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier to be its next head football coach.

Napier, a former Furman Paladin, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Clemson from 2003-2004. He then spent the 2005 season as a quarterbacks coach at South Carolina State before returning to the Tigers as an assistant coach from 2006-2010.

Following several stints as an assistant at Alabama, Colorado State, Florida State and Arizona State he became the head coach at Louisana-Lafayette in 2018.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store