Bentley to commit to South Alabama for final season of eligibility

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – DECEMBER 19: Jake Bentley #8 of the Utah Utes throws from the pocket under pressure from Travion Brown #82 and Hunter Escorcia #31 of the Washington State Cougars during their game on December 19, 2020 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

(WSPA) – Former USC Quarterback Jake Bentley plans to commit to South Alabama after spending the 2020 season at the University of Utah, the area native told 7 Sports Director Pete Yanity on Wednesday.

Bentley completed 77 of 124 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns to six interceptions in five games played for the Utes this past season. In his final game he threw a 91-yard touchdown pass which ranks as the second longest in the program’s history. Utah’s reduced schedule was shortened even more due to three cancellations. They finished with a 3-2 record.

Bentley joined the Gamecocks program as a true freshman in 2016 and played in 34 games for South Carolina from 2016-2019. He was medically redshirted in 2019 before joining the Utah program.

At South Alabama Bentley will be utilizing the NCAA’s additional year of eligibility offered to athletes across the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In six collegiate seasons, Bentley will have played in the SEC, PAC-12 and the Sun Belt conferences.