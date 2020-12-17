Chadwell discusses Chanticleers’ success ahead of conference championship

College Football

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – The No. 12 ranked Coastal Carolina football program is gearing up for the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Saturday as they look to complete an undefeated season. Head Coach Jamey Chadwell discussed the team’s success with 7 Sports Director Pete Yanity.

Coastal Carolina is 11-0 this season. They take on the 9-1 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Saturday, December 19 at 3:30 p.m.

Chadwell signed a 7-year extension on Wednesday with the Chanticleers through 2027.

