Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati headline Bowl Day snubs

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) throws against Troy during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

(AP) – Coastal Carolina did everything that was asked and then some. The Chanticleers played 11 games during a pandemic and won them all.

They even added unbeaten BYU late in the season on short notice and won. That wasn’t enough to get the Sun Belt Conference champions even close to the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Six bowl.

Instead, the Chanticleers will be taking on unranked Liberty in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Cincinnati beat Tulsa on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference championship game to remain undefeated. The Bearcats weren’t close, either.

Frustration is building for Group of Five programs. They have never been represented in the playoff.