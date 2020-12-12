Daniels, Pickens connect, lead No. 12 Georgia over Missouri

College Football

by: JOE WALLJASPER

Posted: / Updated:

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels throws during the first half of an NCAA college football against Missouri game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — J.T. Daniels threw three touchdown passes, two of them to George Pickens as No. 12 Georgia broke away from Missouri 49-14.

Zamir White ran for 126 yards and a score. The Bulldogs improved to 7-2. Missouri managed just 200 yards of offense after topping the 600-yard mark each of the past two weeks.

The Tigers are 5-4. The game was tied at 14 when Pickens reached to his shoe tops to gather in a 36-yard touchdown toss from Daniels in the final minute of the first half.

The pair connected again for another TD on the first drive of the second half.

