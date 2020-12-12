Daniels, Pickens connect, lead No. 12 Georgia over Missouri

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels throws during the first half of an NCAA college football against Missouri game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — J.T. Daniels threw three touchdown passes, two of them to George Pickens as No. 12 Georgia broke away from Missouri 49-14.

Zamir White ran for 126 yards and a score. The Bulldogs improved to 7-2. Missouri managed just 200 yards of offense after topping the 600-yard mark each of the past two weeks.

The Tigers are 5-4. The game was tied at 14 when Pickens reached to his shoe tops to gather in a 36-yard touchdown toss from Daniels in the final minute of the first half.

The pair connected again for another TD on the first drive of the second half.