Davidson pulls away late to defeat Presbyterian, 41-24

DAVIDSON, N.C. – A pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns from the Wildcat backfield helped propel Davidson past the Presbyterian College football team on Saturday afternoon at Richardson Stadium by the score of 41-24. Tyler Huff paced the Blue Hose offense with 218 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Presbyterian’s defense was led by Colby Campbell who made 16 tackles along with freshman CJ Tillman making 10 tackles in Saturday’s setback.

Final Score: Davidson 41, Presbyterian 24

Location: Richardson Stadium (Davidson, N.C.)

Records: Presbyterian (1-2) | Davidson (2-1)

OPENING KICK

– Huff led the Blue Hose offense on Saturday with 218 yards passing and three passing touchdowns.

– He became the first Blue Hose since 2018 to pass for three touchdowns in a game since John Walker totaled three against Bluefield in 2018.

– Keith Pearson totaled a career-high 11 catches for 111 yards receiving on Saturday and a score. Saturday marked the seventh time in his career he’s totaled 100+ yards receiving in a game.

– His 11 catches are tied for fourth in the Blue Hose DI record book and just one off of tying the DI school record for catches in a game. Three Blue Hose have had 12 catches in a game with DaShawn Davis doing it most recently in 2016.

– Nathan Lovette in the third quarter recorded his first collegiate touchdown.

– Colby Campbell paced the PC defense with 16 stops as he passed Justin Bethel for second in the Blue Hose DI record book for tackles. Campbell sits at 294 career tackles.

– Freshman CJ Tillman recorded a career-high with 10 tackles in the contest.

– Oka Emmanwori picked up his second interception in as many weeks for the Blue Hose.

– Sophomore Parker Maddrey connected on a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter for a career-long for the Pike County, Ga. native.



HOW IT HAPPENED

– PC got on the board first with a 35-yard field goal on its opening series to take the early 3-0 lead.

– Davidson responded with a 13-play drive capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run to take a 7-3 lead late in the opening quarter.

– The Blue Hose answered putting together an eight-play drive capped by Huff connecting with Powell for a nine-yard score to make it 10-7 Blue Hose after one quarter.

– Davidson regained the lead with a three-yard rushing touchdown to take a 14-10 lead with 11:17 to play in the first half.

– On the ensuing drive, Davidson was able to force a fumble and take it 19 yards to the endzone for a score and to push the lead out to 21-10.

– Presbyterian answered with a six-play drive capped by Huff’s second score of the half as he connected with Pearson for a 12-yard touchdown and cut the lead to 21-17 for Davidson at the break.

– The Blue Hose used an Emmanwori interception to give them a first and goal opportunity and they took advantage as Huff connected on his third passing TD of the day with Nathan Lovette coming down with it to give the Blue Hose a 24-21 lead with 4:26 to play in the third.

– Davidson took the lead right back on the ensuing drive with a 56-yard rushing touchdown to take a 28-24 lead late in the third.

– The Wildcats extended the lead on the opening drive of the fourth using up half of the quarter and capping off a 15-play drive with a three-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 35-24 and give the host Wildcats an 11 point victory.

UP NEXT

– PC returns home for a matchup next Saturday with San Diego at Bailey Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff.