Erskine falls to Shorter in first home-opener since 1951

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Erskine Flying Fleet lost to Shorter 24-13 in the program’s first home-opener in 70 years on Saturday at J.W. Babb Stadium in Greenwood.

The Fleet welcomed alumni and hundreds of fans to the site to witness the historic moment for the program.

The Fleet got to within four points in the third quarter after wide receiver Kevon Catoe connected with Rashad Luckey for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 17-13. But Shorter’s Jaiden Dollard ripped off a 45-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, one of his three scores on the day, to seal the win for the Hawks.

Erskine’s Senika McKie led the Fleet with 14 catches for 217 yards in the game. Quarterback Craig pender completed 33 of 56 passes for 375 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

With the loss, Erskine falls to 1-2 on the season. Next up is a road contest at North Greenville on March 20.

