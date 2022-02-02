Furman adds 2 WR on signing day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman Athletics) – Two wide receivers were added to Furman’s 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday during the national signing period.

The latest Furman signees include Ethan Harris from Raleigh, N.C. and Ben Ferguson from The Woodlands, Texas.

Harris, who signed with the Air Force Academy last year, spent the fall at Air Force Preparatory School before coming to Furman. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound product was a two-time second team all-state selection at Rolesville High School, where he caught 18 passes, among which were six touchdowns, as a senior in helping Rolesville to a state championship game appearance in 2020. Harris has four years of eligibility remaining.

Ferguson caught 46 passes for 1,010 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior at The Woodlands High School, where he was a three-time all-district selection. He’s one of only five players in program history to register 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Head coach Clay Hendrix’s staff inked 11 high school seniors in December’s early period and a transfer defensive lineman from Lehigh in early January. The addition of Harris and Ferguson gives Furman 14 newcomers in its 2022 recruiting class.

Furman, which posted a 6-5 overall record and 4-4 Southern Conference mark last fall, is projected to return 16 starters for its 2022 campaign.

The Paladins are scheduled to open spring practice on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

February 2 Signings

Ben Ferguson, WR

5-11, 190, Freshman

The Woodlands, Texas

The Woodlands High School

High School: Projected 2022 graduate of The Woodlands (6A) High School…played wide receiver…football coach was Jim Rapp…served as a team captain for 2021 season, helping his squad to 8-3 campaign…earned first team all-district honors after catching 46 passes for 1,010 yards, and 13 touchdowns…finished his prep career ranked fifth in school history in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown receptions…three-time academic all-district selection.

Personal: Full name is Benedict Louis Ferguson…born September 16, 1990, in Gulfport, Mississippi…son of Brad and Annie Ferguson…has a brother, Blaise.

Ethan Harris, WR

6-2, 188, Freshman

Raleigh, North Carolina

Rolesville High School / Air Force Prep

Transfer from the Air Force Preparatory School…has four years of eligibility remaining.

High School: 2021 graduate of Rolesville (2A) High School…played wide receiver…football coach was Martin Samek…two-time second team all-state selection…caught 18 passes for 334 yards and six touchdowns in helping Rolesville to a 9-1 record and state championship game appearance in 2020…had 21 receptions for 398 yards and three touchdowns on 10-3 squad in 2019…recipient of Rolesville’s Renaissance Award his senior year.

Personal: Full name is Ethan Fletcher Harris…born June 10, 2004, in Dover, Delaware…son of Rechel and Richard Harris..has two siblings: Jacian and Jaden.

2022 Furman Football Signees (Dec. 15-17, Feb. 2 NCAA Early Signing Periods)

Eli Brasher, OT, 6-4, 280, Fr., Black Mountain, N.C. / Christ School

Dylan Chiedo, ILB, 6-2, 225, Fr., Jacksonville, Fla. / Bartram Trail High School

Maddox Epperson, C, 6-1, 275, Fr., Dallas, Texas / Aledo High School

Ben Ferguson, WR, 5-11, 190, Fr., The Woodlands, Texas / The Woodlands High School

Ethan Harris, WR, 6-2, 188, Fr., Raleigh, N.C. / Rolesville High School / Air Force Prep

Malachi Harrison, DL, 6-1, 275, Fr., Knoxville, Tenn. / Christian Academy Of Knoxville

Charles Ingram V, CB, 5-11, 180, Fr., Nashville, Tenn. / Ensworth High School

Carson Jones, QB, 6-2, 205, Fr., Maryville, Tenn. / Maryville High School

Caleb Lyons, OG, 6-3, 310, Fr., Piqua, Ohio / Piqua High School

Tre’ McLeod, DB, 6-2, 180, Fr., Darlington, S.C. / Trinity Collegiate

Thomas Pilon, DL, 6-3, 260, Fr., Montreal, Canada / McCallie (Tenn.) School

Jayquan Smith, TB, 6-0, 190, Fr., Braselton, Ga. / Cherokee Bluff High School

Xavier Stephens, DL, 6-3, 270, Fr., Roanoke, Va. / Lord Botetourt / Lehigh

Caleb Williams, DB, 5-11, 180, Fr., Tampa, Fla. / Tampa Jesuit High School