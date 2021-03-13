Furman comes back from 10-point halftime deficit to beat ETSU, 17-13

JOHNSON CITY, TENN. (Furman SID) — Devin Wynn rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns to key a strong third quarter comeback, and Furman’s defense made it stand up in the Paladins’ 17-13 Southern Conference victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday afternoon at Greene Stadium.

The victory improved FCS 15th-ranked Furman to 3-1 overall and 3-1 in SoCon play while ETSU fell to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in league action.

Furman sputtered to only 96 yards in total offense in the first half and trailed 10-0 at intermission before coming to life in the third quarter behind Wynn, who scored on touchdown runs of 11 and five yards to give the Paladins a 14-10 lead.

Timmy Bleekrode’s 47-yard field goal made it 17-10, an advantage Furman’s defense backed up by limiting the Buccaneers to just 119 total yards and a lone field goal over the final 30 minutes.

Wynn, a senior All-SoCon tailback who had just 23 first half rushing yards, helped turn around the Paladins’ fortunes with a 27-yard pass reception to the ETSU 22. Following a personal foul penalty on ETSU, the Greensboro, Ga., product bounced off tackles and lunged into the end zone to complete an 11-yard run that helped cut ETSU’s lead to 10-7.

Furman maintained its momentum on its next possession, covering 73 yards in nine plays for Wynn’s second score of the period, which came on a 5-yard run that saw him truck Buccaneer defensive back Karon Delince at the goal line for a 14-10 lead.

Bleekrode, the SoCon’s reigning special teams player of the week, accounted for the Paladins’ final points of the third quarter with a 47-yard field goal set up by a Darius Kearse interception return and personal foul penalty on ETSU.

Leading 17-13 Furman turned it its defense to preserve the advantage, which it accomplished by forcing a pair of fourth quarter Buccaneer punts, the latter of which was downed at the Furman 18 with 7:14 left.

On the first play from the Paladin 18,Wynn took a handoff up the middle and broke to the outside for 35 yards to the ETSU 47. Three plays later his 12-yard run gave the Paladins a first down at the ETSU 31. Using a 21-yard pass from quarterback Hamp Sisson to Zach Peterson to the Buccaneer 7, Furman appeared set to put the game away, but ETSU twice stopped Sisson keepers inches short of the goal line.

The Bucs took over on downs at their 1-yard line with 2:45 on the clock but could do nothing against Furman’s defense, which turned the ball over on downs at the ETSU 12.

Wynn’s 100-yard peformance was his third of the season and headlined Furman’s 173-yard rushing effort.

Sisson completed 15-of-22 passes for 120 yards.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Nick Kuzemka paced Furman’s defense with eight tackles, including one for loss, and forced fumble.

ETSU managed only 90 yards rushing the contest.