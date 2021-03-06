Furman comes back from 14 down in the 4th quarter to beat Samford, 44-37 in OT

Boiling Springs, N.C. (Presbyterian SID) - A.J Thomas came up with an interception at the goalline to end a 31-24 double overtime back-and-forth battle at Spangler Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Tyler Huff paced the Blue Hose offense with 307 yards passing and two passing scores to go along with one rushing touchdown. Oka Emmanwori and Jarrett Nagy led the defense with 15 tackles apiece.

Final Score: Gardner-Webb 31, Presbyterian 24 (2OT)Location: Spangler Stadium (Boiling Springs, N.C.)Records: Presbyterian (0-1) | Gardner-Webb (2-0)

OPENING KICK- Huff had a career day with a new career-high passing with 307 yards and his third career two touchdown pass performance. He also set a new career-high with 29 pass completions.- The Orange Park, Fla. native became the first 300+ yard performance in Blue Hose DI history since Hays McMath totaled 322 yards during the 2013 season against VMI.- Huff's 29 completions is the first Blue Hose to complete 25+ passes since Will Brock completed 25 during the 2016 season against Florida Tech.- With his fourth quarter touchdown score, Keith Pearson surpassed DaShawn Davis for the DI record for receptions at 145 catches. He finished the game with 10 catches.- Pearson with his 133 yards on 10 catches recorded his sixth career 100-yard receiving game of his Blue Hose career.- Emmanwori surpassed his previous career-high with 15 tackles to tie for the team lead. Emmanwori's previous best came with nine stops against Jacksonville during the 2019 season.- Nagy tied his career-high with 15 stops a mark that was set during the 2019 season against Kennesaw State.- In his first collegiate start, Keegan Halloran totaled 14 tackles and his first career interception.- Saturday's game was the Blue Hose first overtime game since 2011 against Liberty when PC suffered a 27-20 setback. - HOW IT HAPPENED - Gardner-Webb struck first late in the first quarter with a 96-yard touchdown run to take the early 7-0 lead.- The Blue Hose got on the board on the final play of the first half with Parker Maddrey connecting from 20 yards to cut the Runnin' Bulldogs lead to 7-3 at the intermission.- The hosts connected on a 22-yard touchdown play early in the third quarter to extend the lead to 14-3.- PC responded with a seven play drive capped by a Tyler Huff one-yard rushing score to cut the GWU lead to four, 14-10 midway thru the third quarter.- The Blue Hose used a Runnin' Bulldog fumble to regain the lead, as the next Blue Hose play was Huff and Pearson connecting to give PC a 17-14 lead late in the fourth.- The hosts regained the lead with a 30-yard touchdown run to take a 21-17 lead with 4:58 to play in the game.- Delvecchio Powell connected on a 20 yard touchdown pass off of a helmet with 1:10 to go to give Presbyterian a 24-21 lead.- GWU answered as it took it down the field with the drive being capped off by a 37-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.- After neither team scored in the first overtime, Gardner-Webb was able to take a lead with a 6-yard reception to gain the 31-24 lead in double overtime.- The Runnin' Bulldogs forced a turnover on the goal line to give the hosts the victory.