Furman powers through Wofford behind Wynn’s 200-yard performance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Devin Wynn rushed for over 200 yards and three total touchdowns as Furman defeated rival Wofford 42-20 at Gibbs Stadium.

Wynn tallied 204 rushing yards on 31 carries and caught three passes for 43 yards and a score as the Paladins piled up 478 total yards against the Terriers. Quarterback Jace Wilson, a true freshman, made his first career start in place of Hamp Sisson and completed 14 of 23 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown to Wynn.

Wofford opened up the scoring in the first quarter, jumping out to a 10-0 lead. But Furman found the end zone three times in the second quarter to take a 21-17 lead into the break.

The Paladins (3-2, 1-1) held the Terriers (1-4, 0-3) to just three second-half points while scoring another three touchdowns to secure the win.

Furman next takes on The Citadel at home while Wofford hosts Samford on October 16.