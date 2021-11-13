Furman, Wilson hold off VMI late, earns a 37-31 victory

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jace Wilson threw a pair of long touchdown passes in the second half and Furman stopped VMI twice in the closing minutes to earn a 37-31 victory.

The win snapped a string of three straight losses for Furman.

Wilson completed 13 of 24 passes for 269 yards and the two touchdowns. Dominic Roberto tallied 100 yards rushing and a touchdown. Ryan Miller led all receivers with five catches for 132 yards and a score.

The Paladins (5-5) head to Samford next Saturday for the regular season finale.