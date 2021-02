GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Furman dominated Western Carolina 35-7 in the program’s opener on Saturday.

The Paladins held the Catamounts to just 109 total yards while racking up over 500 yards of total offense in the win.

Quarterback Hamp Sisson tossed three first-half touchdowns to give the Paladins a 28-7 lead at the break. Devin Wynn’s third-quarter rushing score resulted in the 35-7 final at Paladin Stadium.

Next up for Furman is a road game at VMI Saturday, February 27.