Furman, Wofford and Coastal Carolina reveal 2021 early signing recruiting classes

(WSPA) – Furman gained 15, Wofford added 13, and Coastal Carolina registered 17 signees to their respective football programs on early national signing day Wednesday.

Wofford

The Terriers will welcome eight players on defense, four players on offense and one athlete. The student-athletes are from seven different states, including four from Florida and three from North Carolina.

On defense, the eight players include four linebackers, two defensive backs and two linemen. On offense, the four players include three offensive linemen and a quarterback.

“2020 has been a year of adversity and this process was no different,” said head coach Josh Conklin. “I am proud of our staff. They accepted the challenges, never complained about limitations or decisions, consistently adjusted to the rules of engagement, and demonstrated a high level of professionalism. As a program we had to become creative in developing relationships, evaluating talent, and demonstrating the soul of Wofford Football. Rob Greene (defensive recruiting coordinator) and Dane Romero (offensive recruiting coordinator), led that effort with relentless discipline and energy.

Wofford 2021 Early Signing Recruiting Class

Matthew Clayton LB 6-3 205 Gainesville, Fla. / Buchholz

Damien Curtis DB 5-11 170 Gainesville, Fla. / Buchholz

Santana Curtis S 6-0 175 Knoxville, Tenn. / South-Doyle / Air Force

Marcus Dees DL 6-0 245 Montgomery, Ala. / Montgomery Catholic

Julio Del Jesus OL 6-4 275 Kissimmee, Fla. / Tohopekaliga

Austin Drinkwater OL 6-4 290 Umatilla, Fla. / Mount Dora Christian

Marcus Gatling LB 5-11 205 Havelock, N.C. / Havelock

Camden Gray LB 6-3 230 Inman, S.C. / Chapman

Quincy Hughes OL 6-4 295 Cincinnati, Ohio / Princeton

Brandon Maina DL 6-0 275 Hiram, Ga. / Hiram

Isaiah Mananga ATH 6-3 195 Clayton, N.C. / Clayton

Kyle Pinnix QB 6-1 177 Reidsville, N.C. / Eden

Eli Purcell LB 6-2 235 Knoxville, Tenn. / Farragut

Furman

Furman head football coach Clay Hendrix today welcomed the addition of 15 recruits to the Paladins’ program on the first day of the NCAA early signing period.

“I could not be more pleased with this impressive group we were able to sign today,” said Furman head coach Clay Hendrix on Wednesday. “Our assistant coaches did an incredible job identifying and recruiting outstanding young men who are terrific students and football players. We had some specific needs and believe we addressed them. The fact that we signed 15 players is even more of a testament to the work our staff did during a pandemic and an almost year-long dead period.”

Offense claimed nine of the 15 spots in the class, which featured three linemen, two tight ends, two running backs, one wide receiver, and one quarterback. Defensively the Paladins’ newest additions included two ends, three linebackers, and one cornerback

Seven states are represented in this year’s recruiting class, paced by talent-rich Texas, which yielded five signees. Georgia followed with three and Tennessee and Florida with two each. The Paladins also signed players from North Carolina, Ohio, and Delaware.

Among Furman’s highest profile signees are defensive end Bryce Stanfield from Acworth, Ga., tight end Brandon Whittemore from Lafayette, Tenn., and Buford, Ga., inside linebacker Tommy Beuglas.

Furman 2021 Early Signing Recruiting Class

NAME POSITION/MEASURABLES HOMETOWN H.S. Amaah Achina OLB (6’1″ 192lbs) Greensboro, N.C. Northern Guilford Tommy Beuglas ILB (6’1″ 220lbs) Buford, Ga. Buford Alex Cain OL (6’3″ 285lbs) Juliet, Tenn. Wilson Central Jack Healy TE (6’3″ 225lbs) Wilmington, Del. Salesianum Joshua Harris WR (6’2″ 177lbs) Newnan, Ga. Newnan Myion Hicks RB (5’11” 210lbs) Desoto, Texas Pantego Christian Ryan Lamb OL (6’2″ 320lbs) Plano, Texas Lebanon Trail Alex Maier OLB (6’4″ 225lbs) Fleming Island, Fla. Fleming Island Dominic Morris CB (5’11” 175lbs) Spring, Texas Klein Oak Christian Paraison DE (6’3″ 285lbs) Akron, Ohio Bishop Verot Luke Petit OL (6’3″ 285lbs) Lehigh Acres, Fla. Archbishop Hoban Grant Robinson RB (6’0″ 210lbs) Plano, Texas Pope John Paul II Bryce Stanfield DE (6’2″ 250lbs) Acworth, Ga. Harrison Landon Whittemore TE (6’4″ 220lbs) Lafayette, Tenn. Macon County Jace Wilson QB (5’11” 172 lbs) Missouri City, Texas Mayde Creek

Coastal Carolina

The December signing class for the Chanticleers includes athletes from seven states spanning over the east and southeast in South Carolina (5), Georgia (5), Florida (2), North Carolina (1), Virginia (1), Connecticut (1), and Massachusetts (1).

The 2021 early signing class ranks second in the Sun Belt overall by both 247sports and Rivals.

Coastal Carolina 2021 Early Signing Recruiting Class

Charles Arnold Jr. (DB * 5-10 * 165 * Fairburn, Ga./Langston Hughes HS)

Max Balthazar (RB * 5-11 * 190 * Fort Lauderdale, Fla./TRU Prep Academy/University School)

Tom Bambrick (OL * 6-4 * 305 * Madison, Conn./Daniel Hand HS)

Jared Brown (WR * 6-0 * 175 * Lilburn, Ga./Parkview HS)

Tre Douglas III (DB * 6-2 * 195 * McDonough, Ga./Vanderbilt)

Tobias Fletcher (DB * 5-10 * 165 * Atlanta, Ga./Carver HS)

Ze’marion Harrell (LB * 6-2 * 220 * Virginia Beach, Va./Salem HS)

AJ Jones III (RB * 5-10 * 180 * St. Johns, Fla./Bartram HS)

Ty Lyles (QB * 6-2 * 215 * Kernersville, N.C./East Forsyth HS)

Kiylan Miller (Spur * 6-3 * 175 * Forest City, N.C./Chase HS)

Jared Morrow (OL * 6-5 * 290 * Carrollton, Ga/Mt. Zion HS)

Dre Pinckney (DB * 6-0 * 200 * Boiling Springs, S.C./Boiling Springs HS)

Chris Rhone (WR * 6-4 * 200 * Columbia, S.C./Gray Collegiate Academy)

Josaiah Stewart (DE * 6-2 * 245 * Everett, Mass./Everett HS)

Malachi Taylor (WR * 6-3 * 190 * Goose Creek, S.C./Goose Creek HS)

Jameson Tucker (WR * 6-2 * 190 * Mauldin, S.C./Mauldin HS)

Anthony Walton (OL * 6-4 * 300 * Lamar, S.C./Lamar HS)