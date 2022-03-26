GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman SID) — Furman’s football program wrapped up its spring season with a Saturday afternoon practice that highlighted Purple and White Day at Paladin Stadium.

With over 300 high school junior prospects and several hundred fans looking on under windy, clear skies, head coach Clay Hendrix’s squad’s session featured a bit of traditional practice combined with some scrimmage work.

“It was a good, solid practice today, about half of it practice, half of it scrimmage, said Hendrix following the program’s 15th and final workout of the spring season, which began on Feb. 16. “We didn’t tackle with the first group and some others. I don’t know how many guys we ended up with who could practice, but everyone who could got in there. When you do that, it makes it a little sloppy at times with procedure calls, stuff like that, but overall it was productive.

“I thought offensively we did okay, especially with our older guys. We moved the ball at bit and didn’t turn it over, which we had done a little bit more this spring, so I was pleased with that today.

Echoing sentiments offered earlier in the week, Hendrix said he liked the improvement he’s seen from sophomore quarterback Jace Wilson, but “it’s obvious we need competition at that spot, and we’ll get it starting in June.”

The competition is expected to come from a transfer signal caller and from Tennessee All-State quarterback Carson Jones, who inked with the Paladins during December’s early signing period.

While pleased with the work of his offensive front that is expected to return all five starters, Hendrix is looking for more out of his group that is now under the direction of new assistant coach Matt McCutchan.

“We need some second offensive linemen to come along and step up.”

Saturday featured solid work from what appears to be a talented group of running backs. Two newcomers bidding to join established veterans Dominic Roberto and Devin Abrams include redshirt freshmen Grant Robinson and Myion Hicks.

“Grant had a really good day today and has been impressive this spring, as has Myion, though he has been limited over the last week. We feel good about that group.”

Furman’s wide receiving corps, which two weeks ago lost its leader, Brian Bratton, to the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, has been touched by the injury bug, costing the services of Wayne Anderson, who is making the move from running back, and Luke Shiflett, but the work of 2021 SoCon All-Freshman Team performer Josh Harris was a big plus, according to Hendrix.

Hendrix continued to praise the work of his defense, especially the Paladin front that has been forced to conted without tackles Matt Sochovka and Bryce Stanfield, who are continuing rehabilitation efforts after sustaining season ending injuries last fall. Sochovka was sidelined midway through the Paladins’ season opening, 29-18 win over North Carolina A&T.

“I thought our defense was solid all spring, even with us missing a couple of key guys.

“Again, we’re pleased overall where we are but need to keep improving. We’ll hit it hard over the next month with weight training and speed/conditioning until we get to May and finals.

“Today was a great, fun day. The weather was nice, and we had a good crowd and another opportunity to show off our place, which makes people excited about Furman foot