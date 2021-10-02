Holmes’ catch-and-run boosts ETSU past Wofford 27-21

College Football

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
wofford-football_79086

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quay Holmes accounted for 185 total yards and two touchdowns and the running back took a screen pass 77 yards to the house to send East Tennessee State past Wofford 27-21.

Holmes ran for 81 yards on 20 carries and his 5-yard scoring run to start the contest put the Buccaneers on top to start the game. He finished with four receptions and 104 yards receiving. Following Holmes’ score with 10:46 left to play, ETSU’s defense forced the Terriers to punt and turn it over on downs in their last two possessions.

Peyton Derrick threw for 111 yards and a touchdown for Wofford.

Next up for the Terriers is a home game against Furman on Saturday, October 9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store