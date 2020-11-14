Howell, Tar Heels make big rally to beat Wake Forest 59-53

College Football

by: AARON BEARD

Posted: / Updated:

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) passes against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell threw for program records of 550 yards and six touchdowns to help North Carolina rally past Wake Forest 59-53.

The Tar Heels trailed by 21 points with about seven minutes left in the third quarter before running off 35 unanswered points. Howell scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 20-yard keeper with 4:11 left.

UNC matched its biggest comeback in a win and finished with a program-record 742 total yards. Sam Hartman threw for 429 yards and four touchdowns for Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons had won four straight games and finished with 606 total yards.

