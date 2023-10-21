CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Huff threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Furman defeated Western Carolina 29-17 on Saturday in a meeting of ranked FCS teams.

Huff was 13-of-22 passing for 174 yards and rushed for another 89. His 10-yard TD toss to Mason Pline midway through the first quarter provided the game’s first points and the Paladins stayed in front from there with Huff adding another TD throw to Colton Hinton later in the period.

The Paladins led 20-14 at halftime and Huff added a 53-yard TD run in the final minute of the game.

Dominic Roberto rushed for 154 yards on 31 carries including a 9-yard touchdown for the Southern Conference-leading Paladins (6-1, 4-0), who are ranked third in the FCS coaches’ poll. Furman outgained Western Carolina 509-353 with 335 of the Paladins’ yards coming on the ground.

Cole Gonzales was 21-of-35 passing for 269 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the 14th-ranked Catamounts (5-3, 3-1). David White Jr. and AJ Colombo had the TD receptions.