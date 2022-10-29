GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman SID) – Quarterback Tyler Huff threw for 203 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 132 yards and another score to lead FCS No. 24 Furman to a 24-20 victory over FCS No. 6 Chattanooga on Homecoming Saturday afternoon at Paladin Stadium.

The sixth-ranked Mocs are the highest ranked opponent the Paladins have defeated since downing No. 6 Wofford, 34-14, in Greenville during the 2018 season.

Furman (7-2, 5-11 SoCon) overcame three turnovers and an early 10-7 deficit to notch its fourth straight victory. Devin Abrams’ five-yard run gave Furman a 14-10 advantage with 6:46 left in the first half, and Axel Lepvreau connected on a 30-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter to up the margin to 17-10.

After Huff followed up his own 30-yard run on the first play of the second half with a 30-yard touchdown strike to All-America tight end Ryan Miller to give Furman a 24-10 lead, Chattanooga’s Aaron Sears booted a 23-yard field goal to trim the margin to 24-13 with 5:32 left in the quarter, halting the Paladins’ 17-0 run.

Preston Hutchinson rushed for a five-yard touchdown with 13 minutes remaining to pull the Mocs within 24-20, but Jack Barton blocked a 23-yard field goal attempt with 6:54 remaining to maintain Furman’s advantage.

The Mocs regained possession at the Furman 40 with 3:13 left following an 11-yard Paladin punt, but a five-yard rush and three consecutive incompletions — the last of which was was deflected by Furman cornerback Cally Chizik on fourth down at the Paladin 35 — allowed Furman to regain possession with 2:26 on the game clock.

Huff, who completed 16-of-25 passes in the contest, ensured Furman would end the game with the ball when he connected with Kyndel Dean on a third down pass for 17 yards and a first down at the UTC 47.

Huff’s 132 yards rushing on 20 carries represented the first 100-yard rushing performance by a Paladin quarterback since Chris Forcier ran for 130 yards in a 45-15 win over Colgate in 2010.

The Paladins forged a 388-354 advantage in total offense, rushing for 187 and passing for 203.

Furman’s defense limited Chattanooga (6-2, 4-1 SoCon) to only 84 yards rushing on 32 carries and Mocs’ quarterback Preston Hutchinson below 50 percent passing (17-of-35) with two interceptions. The Paladins were also credited with eight pass breakups.

Furman is idle next weekend before traveling to Macon, Ga., to face nationally-ranked Mercer on Saturday, November 12.