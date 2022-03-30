GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Limestone Wide Receivers Coach and former NFL player Jerricho Cotchery spoke to 7NEWS Sports Anchor Todd Summers about his new role in college football.

Cotchery joins Head Coach Mike Flurrey’s staff following a stint with the Carolina Panthers as an assistant coach.

Cotchery was drafted by the New York Jets out of N.C. State in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Jets, Steelers and Panthers, tallying 524 career receptions for 6,623 yards and 34 touchdowns.