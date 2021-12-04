Kelley steps down as PC head coach

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Presbyterian College is starting a nationwide search for a new head football coach.

PC Athletics stated in a release that head coach Kevin Kelley “informed the administration that he is stepping down from leading the program for personal reasons.”

Kelley was the program’s 16th head coach and fourth since the school’s move to NCAA Division I in 2007. He joined the staff earlier this year after spending 18 seasons at high school powerhouse Pulaski Academy.

The Blue Hose were 2-9 this season, though they started 2-0 with record-setting performances.

Kelley released a statement on Twitter Saturday afternoon thanking the college, his staff and players.

Director of Athletics Rob Acunto and President Matthew VandenBerg will lead the search for a new head coach. The Presbyterian College release can be seen below: