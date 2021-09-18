Leary, Knight lead N.C. State past Furman 45-7

College Football

by: BOB SUTTON

Posted: / Updated:
furman-football_79098

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devin Leary threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as North Carolina State beat Furman 45-7 on Saturday night. Leary completed 23 of 29 passes for 259 yards in the first half.

Running back Zonovan Knight posted 104 yards and a touchdown on a 11 first-half carries as the Wolfpack tuned up for next week’s visit from Clemson.

Furman showed up with 2-0 record for the first time since 2014, but generated only one first down in the first half.

Next up for the Paladins is a home game against Mercer on Saturday, September 25.

