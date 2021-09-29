Limestone at Catawba football game canceled

GAFFNEY, S.C. (Limestone Athletics) – The Limestone University football game this weekend at Catawba College was canceled due to COVID-19 ‘Return to Play’ policies within the Catawba program.

A release from Limestone states that a makeup game is unlikely given a lack of open dates in the schedule.

The Saints (0-3) have had two games canceled due to COVID-19 issues in opposing programs so far this season. Limestone will begin a two-game homestand on Saturday, October 9 when it takes on No. 10 Wingate at 1 p.m.

They host Mars Hill University at 4 p.m. the following.

