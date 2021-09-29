Limestone at Catawba football game canceled

College Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAFFNEY, S.C. (Limestone Athletics) – The Limestone University football game this weekend at Catawba College was canceled due to COVID-19 ‘Return to Play’ policies within the Catawba program.

A release from Limestone states that a makeup game is unlikely given a lack of open dates in the schedule.

The Saints (0-3) have had two games canceled due to COVID-19 issues in opposing programs so far this season. Limestone will begin a two-game homestand on Saturday, October 9 when it takes on No. 10 Wingate at 1 p.m.

They host Mars Hill University at 4 p.m. the following.
 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store