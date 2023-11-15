GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Limestone Saints are going to the NCAA Division II playoffs for the second time in as many years.

Coach Mike Furrey has guided the team to a combined 16-6 record over the last two seasons after the Saints went winless in 2021.

“Last year in 2022 when we started this journey, there wasn’t really any expectations. There was hope there was some goals, but there wasn’t really any expectations. All the sudden, we end up being 8-3 and going to the first round of the playoffs,” said Furrey. “Coming back this year in 2023, now there’s expectations. There’s standards, there’s, you know, got to do it again, is it a fluke, are they Cinderella?”

Furrey said the guys took the expectations and have turned them into one of the best seasons in the program’s short history.

“It’s been pretty neat to watch these guys go from not knowing what they can do to now expecting what they can do and then accomplishing what they set out to do,” Furrey said.

Limestone heads to Georgia where they will face #3 Valdosta State Saturday at 1 p.m.

