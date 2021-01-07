Mike Bobo named offensive coordinator at Auburn

South Carolina interim head coach Mike Bobo reacts to an official’s call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

AUBURN, Ala. — Former University of South Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Mike Bobo was named offensive coordinator at Auburn Thursday.

“I’ve wanted to work with Mike now for quite some time as he compliments the many things we want to do with our offense,” Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin said regarding the hire.

Prior to South Carolina, Bobo spent five years as head coach at Colorado State where he led them to bowl game in each of his first three seasons.

“I have a great amount of respect for Coach Harsin, both as a coach and as a person. I competed against him for five years as a head coach and we’ve talked ball on numerous occasions over the years. I know what he’s about and his commitment to excellence. I know that Auburn is a great community with a tremendous passion for and commitment to Auburn football. I’m excited to get started and look forward to helping Coach Harsin compete for championships,” Bobo said.