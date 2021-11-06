Mocs roll past Wofford 35-10

College Football

by: Associated Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Chad Copeland passed for a touchdown and ran for another as Chattanooga rolled over Wofford 35-10.

Copeland was 14-of-20 passing for 200 yards including a 44-yard touchdown to Chris James. Copeland scored on a 1-yard run for the game’s first score to begin run of 21 second-quarter points, his TD run and scoring pass bookending a 27-yard touchdown run by Ailym Ford for a 21-3 halftime lead.

Ford finished with 98 yards on 16 carries. Tyrell Price also had 16 carries for 81 yards and a score. Gino Appleberry added the other Mocs touchdown.

James Wells returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter for the Terriers.

