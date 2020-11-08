No. 15 Coastal Carolina uses defense to beat Jaguars 23-6

South Alabama’s Damari Kelly runs after a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for 203 yards and a score, Massimo Biscardi had three field goals and No. 15 Coastal Carolina held South Alabama without a field goal to start 7-0 with a 23-6 victory Saturday night.

McCall completed 16 of 23 passes including a 9 yard scoring pass to C.J. Marable as the Chanticleers (5-0 Sun Belt Conference) outgained the Jaguars (3-4, 2-2) by more than 100 yards, including 236 yards on the ground, and the defense recorded recorded five sacks.

Coastal held a 17-6 lead at halftime and Biscardi kicked a pair of second-half field goals for the Chants.