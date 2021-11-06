No. 21 Coastal Carolina remains in hunt for Sun Belt title

College Football

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Coastal Carolina linebacker Myles Olufemi (41) center, celebrates with Coastal Carolina safety Enock Makonzo (43) after Makonzo recovered a fumble in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Statesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Backup Bryce Carpenter threw for 85 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to help No. 21 Coastal Carolina beat Georgia Southern 28-8 on a rainy Saturday night.

The Chanticleers (8-1, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference) are tied with Appalachian State (7-2, 4-1) atop the East Division standings, but the Mountaineers are in the driver’s seat after a 30-27 series victory last month. Coastal Carolina announced an hour before the game that starting quarterback Grayson McCall would not play.

The school said McCall is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. McCall is a redshirt sophomore who has thrown for 2,063 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

He leads the nation in passing efficiency and is third in completion percentage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store