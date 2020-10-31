No. 5 Georgia earns 11th consecutive win over Kentucky 14-3

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (22) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Zamir White rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, Stetson Bennett also ran for a score and No. 5 Georgia beat Kentucky 14-3 for its 11th straight win in the series.

The Georgia touchdowns opened both halves as the Bulldogs improved to 5-1 after byes under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs ran for 215 yards, while Kentucky managed just 229 yards in total offense.

White carried 26 times, including a fourth-and-1 burst for an easy 22-yard TD and double-digit lead early in the third quarter. Chris Rodriguez ran 20 times for 108 yards for Kentucky, which dropped its second in a row.