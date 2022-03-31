CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Presbyterian College’s Head Football Coach Steve Englehart spoke with 7NEWS Sports this week about taking over the program after leading D-II Florida Institute of Technology for over the past decade.

Englehart was hired by the Blue Hose in January, 2022 as the program’s 17th head coach. He replaced Kevin Kelley, who went 2-9 in his only season with the team last year.

Englehart became the youngest head coach in college football back in 2006 when he took over Division III Rose-Hulman in Terre Haute, Indiana. He then coached 13 years at Florida Tech, compiling a 70-49 record while being named Gulf Coast Conference Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons.