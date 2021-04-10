Pearson & Campbell lead Presbyterian to a 29-24 win over Davidson

CLINTON, S.C. (Presbyterian SID) – Senior Colby Campbell set a DI program single-game tackle record with 25 stops this afternoon in Presbyterian College football team’s 29-24 victory over Davidson at Bailey Memorial Stadium. PC clinched the victory with an interception from Rod Haygood in the final minute of the contest. Tyler Huff finished the game with 21-25, 198 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. Senior Keith Pearson totaled 11 catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.



Final Score: Presbyterian 29, Davidson 24

Location: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)

Records: Presbyterian (3-3) | Davidson (4-2)



OPENING KICK

– Campbell finished Saturday’s game with 25 tackles including 11 solo stops, while totaling three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

– The senior not only set the single-game DI record for tackles but he also moved to the top of the DI record book for tackles for loss with 32.0 career TFL’s. He passed Antwan Thomas (2007-08) for the milestone.

– Huff had an efficient day on Saturday as he passed for 198 yards and a pair of scores to Pearson with only four incompletions (21-for-25).

– The Orange Park, Fla native began the game completing his first eight passes and finished the first half 14-of-15.

– Pearson recorded his fourth 100-yard game of the season with 114 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

– Isaac Crisp totaled a career-high 11 tackles as did Trent Carrington with Carrington picking up a pair of tackles for loss.

– The game was clinched when Haygood came down with his first interception of the spring in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

– Before kickoff, PC honored 15 student-athletes playing in their final home games at Bailey Memorial Stadium.



HOW IT HAPPENED

– Davidson got on the board first on the opening drive with a one-yard touchdown run to take the early 7-0 lead.

– The Blue Hose responded with a 91-yard drive that was capped off by a 15-yard rushing score from Jarius Jeter to even the game at seven.

– PC gained the lead midway through the second quarter with Huff connecting on a five-yard pass to Pearson to give the Blue Hose a 14-7 lead.

– Davidson added a 22-yard field goal to close out the first half as PC took a 14-10 lead to the intermission.

– Davidson regained the lead early in the third quarter on its opening drive of the half with a three-yard rushing score to take a 17-14.

– Huff and Pearson connected for a second time late in the third quarter from 27 yards out to give PC the 20-17 edge heading to the final 15 minutes.

– PC extended the lead to nine, 26-17 with a four-yard rushing score from Huff as the clock had 12:17 left on it.

– The Wildcats responded with a five-yard rushing touchdown to cut the lead to two, 26-24 with a little under seven minutes to play.

– PC marched it down the field and added a 25-yard field goal to take a five-point lead with 1:49 to play.

– Haygood sealed the deal for the Blue Hose with an interception in the red zone to give PC the five-point win.



UP NEXT

– PC hits the road for the final time this spring next Saturday at 2 p.m. when the Blue Hose travels to Drake for the finale.